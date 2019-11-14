As the state ends road construction for the season on Friday, the blast of wintry weather that hit Michigan this week is contributing to some delays, including the reopening of lanes on Interstate 75 in Oakland County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The majority of projects have already wrapped up for the season, said Jeff Cranson, spokesman for MDOT.

Buy Photo This week's blast of snow and cold means delays for some Michigan road projects. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

"... Whether the project is complete or not, the work zone is no longer active, and the road is prepared for passage and/or detours remain in place," he said.

In Oakland County, the reopening of the northbound lanes for motorists on I-75 between 13 Mile and Coolidge Highway will be delayed from Nov. 27 until, likely, a date in December, said Robert Morosi, an MDOT spokesman. Currently the southbound lanes are split to allow lanes of travel each way along the 8.5-mile stretch that's being reconstructed.

Morori said he is working with engineering staff to determine a revised date for switching traffic.

"The intent is to get northbound back on the northbound lanes and open access ramps to and from freeway," he said.

A rebuild of the southbound side of I-75 is set to take place in 2020.

Other impacted projects by region are:

Bay: I-475 northbound in Flint. It was scheduled to reopen on Dec. 15.

Southwest: I-94 Lansing Ave. – M-60 shift postponed.

Grand: M-66 south of I-96 in Ionia County, one lane closed. The lane is scheduled to open around Nov. 22.

North: Cooley Bridge, M-55, near Manistee; hoping to open in late December.

Unrelated to the the weather, this week MDOT posted a release Thursday that it has notified contractors working projects behind schedule that they must have an action plan or risk receiving a default notice.

"Those notifications went out on projects almost entirely on the west side of the state, and just a few up north," Cranson said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/11/14/wintry-blast-delays-michigan-lane-reopenings-construction-zones/4193836002/