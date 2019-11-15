Rochester — Former Poland President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Lech Wałęsa told reporters Friday morning that people around the world must be vigilant against demagoguery and should prevent a lack of appreciation for democracy.

Walesa, the 76-year-old anti-communist fighter, reflected about his concerns about the future and reflected on the world's past hours before a 7 p.m. free Friday speech where more than 1,300 people are expected to attend.

Buy Photo Former Poland President Lech Walesa shows off his T-shirt that translates into 'Constitution.' Walesa says the message is the constitution in Poland is being violated by politicians who now run the country. President Walesa is this year's Varner Vitality Lecture keynote speaker at Oakland University in Rochester. (Photo: Todd McInturf, The Detroit News)

As Oakland University's Varner Vitality Lecture keynote speaker, he is expected to talk about the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, his country’s struggles against communism and other issues. Walesa is considered worldwide as a symbol of freedom.

The outspoken Wałęsa arrived in a black t-shirt that proclaimed “Constitution Is Being Violated” in Polish block letters. He made clear the shirt's message didn’t just refer to his native country.

“This is an era of discussion and debate,” Walesa said through an interpreter. “But even democracy — which we are proud of — requires reform and redefinition.

“We underestimated democracy in Poland and allowed populists and demagogues to influence the election," he said. "You have to do everything you can to prevent this. … If you underestimate democracy, you will be in trouble.”

In 2018, Walesa signed a letter to the European Union that protested abuses of power by Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party.

The former Polish president told Foreign Policy magazine this week that "there is no leadership" from the United States in the post-communist era. The American government and other organizations successfully defeated communism, but new structures have not emerged yet to revive trust among nations, he told the magazine.

Walesa is a Polish electrician turned politician, trade-union organizer, philanthropist and human rights activist. He co-founded Solidarity (Solidarność), the Soviet Union bloc’s first independent trade union, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1983 and served as president of Poland from 1990 to 1995.

While he didn’t mention U.S. politics specifically, Peter Trumbore, head of Oakland University’s political science department. said the shirt was intentional.

“I think he was sending a message by wearing it — and not just for Poland,” said Trumbore, who described Walesa as a “pivotal 20th-century figure.”

Walesa made his comments as the U.S. House Intelligence committee held its second public impeachment inquiry hearing into President Donald Trump involving former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch. Trump criticized Yovanovitch on Twitter during the hearing.

Walesa told Foreign Policy that Trump and other politicians correctly advocated for change that voters want, but "the treatment they have been applying is wrong."

While he no longer holds government office, Walesa remains active in Polish politics and lectured on Central European history and politics at various universities and organizations and has written books. In 1996, he founded the Lech Wałęsa Institute, a think tank whose mission is to support democracy and local governments in Poland and throughout the world.

“Bringing in Lech Wałęsa to campus continues a strong tradition of great Varner Vitality Series speakers,” said Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost James Lentini. “His perspective on the fall of the Berlin Wall, and sharing stories of his personal struggles, should remind us all of the freedoms and liberties we sometimes take for granted in our country.”

The Berlin Wall divided democratic West Germany and communist East Germany, and its fall in 1989 began the disintegration of the old Soviet Union and other allied Eastern European countries.

In 1980, Wałęsa was a leader in the Lenin Shipyard strike in Gdansk, Poland, where workers upset by prices set by the Communist government, demanded the right to organize free and independent trade unions. In September 1981, he was elected Solidarity chairman at the First National Solidarity Congress in Gdansk and was recognized by several international news organizations and named Time magazine’s “Man of the Year.”

Poland imposed martial law later that year and arrested many of its leaders, including Walesa, who was kept in a rural country house as Solidarity was suspended. He was released in 1982 but kept under surveillance as he kept contact with Solidarity leaders in the underground.

Under Walesa's his leadership Poland became a model of economic and political reform for the rest of Eastern Europe and received one of the first invitations to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a group of countries allied against military threats from the former Soviet Union and later Russia.

“President Walesa played a significant role in world politics at the end of the 20th Century and his work is something we still discuss in political science,” said Dave Dulio, director of Oakland University's Center for Civic Engagement. “Indeed, he significantly changed Poland and impacted the world.”

