CLOSE Car rolls into retention pond near gun range in New Hudson. The Detroit News

Lyon Township — A sedan that was started remotely slipped into a pond near a gun range on Saturday and had to be retrieved with the help of the Oakland County Sheriff's dive team, authorities said.

It was 7 feet below the surface of the water in a retention pond before divers spotted the car.

The water had "zero visibility conditions," a release from the Sheriff's Office said.

There were no injuries.

The owner of the black 2004 Saturn Ion said he was loading firearms into the trunk of his car parked near Huron Valley Guns in Lyon Township when it began rolling forward, said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office. The sedan traveled about 15 feet before entering the pond.

The vehicle, the sheriff's department said, was remotely started and equipped with manual transmission.

The owner of the vehicle, a 40-year-old Waterford Township resident, said he jumped into the water to grab his firearms before the vehicle became submerged, according to the sheriff's department.

Divers from the Sheriff Office's dive team located the sedan 12 feet from the shore and about 7 feet below the surface of the water, the release said.

Divers helped a local wrecker service with remove the vehicle from the water, the department said.

ecarter@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/11/17/car-retention-pond-gun-range-lyon-township/4226066002/