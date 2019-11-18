Commerce Township — Oakland County sheriff's deputies are asking the public for help to identify a man connected to a criminal sexual conduct case, officials said Monday.

Detectives are asking the public for help to find this man in connection with a criminal sexual conduct case. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

A reward of $1,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in connection to the crime, which happened in October.

He is described as about 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 220 pounds, according to detectives. He also has a an unknown tattoo on his left bicep.

Officials also said he was introduced to others as Paul, pronounced PAH-ool, and he may be a Spanish speaker.

Anyone with information about the suspect should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK UP.

