Pontiac — A 37-year-old man was taken in for a mental health evaluation Saturday night in Pontiac after standing on a front porch naked, carrying two large knives, and "yelling at deputies and demanding they shoot him," said the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

The incident took place about 8:35 p.m. Saturday night on the 100 block of Edison, north of Woodward and west of North Perry.

Police found the man wielding the knives in a "threatening manner," and ordered the man to drop them.

He didn't.

Deputies then deployed a Taser, which neutralized the man, allowing police to make the arrest. Police recovered the two knives.

Medics took the man to St. Joseph Mercy for a mental evaluation, and say the man has "a history of mental illness."

