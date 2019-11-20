A Mexican citizen living in Dearborn charged was arrested Wednesday in connection with an Oakland County sexual assault as he tried to board a flight in Chicago en route to his home country, authorities said.

Paul Oscar-Cuevas Alvarado (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

Paul Oscar-Cuevas Alvarado, 28, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at O'Hare International Airport, where he was waiting to fly to Dallas to catch a connecting flight to Mexico, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

On Tuesday, the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant charging Alvarado with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with an incident that occurred last month in Commerce Township.

The sheriff's office said Alvarado was being held in Chicago pending extradition to Oakland County.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/11/20/oakland-county-sex-case-suspect-arrested-while-trying-fly-mexico/4253203002/