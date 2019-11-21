Immigrants from Iraq and Mexico were arrested by Detroit sector U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents this month, the agency said in a release.

Enrique Jimenez-Padilla was arrested Nov. 7 by Border Patrol agents during a traffic stop on Mann Road in Clarkston, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

During process, the agency said it confirmed that the 45-year-old Mexican citizen has a felony conviction for "inflicting corporal injury to a spouse."

Jimenez-Padilla was formally removed from the U.S. in June 1995, and, according to the agency, "illegally reentered" on foot in 2009.

Enrique Jimenez-Padilla, 45, was arrested in Clarkston on Nov. 7 by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents (Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

On Nov. 15, Ala Kazm Rasn was arrest by agents in Detroit, the agency said.

According to Border Patrol, the 47-year-old Iraq citizen has two felony convictions, "a lengthy criminal record" and was ordered to be removed from the U.S. in November 2003. Rasn also has an active warrant out of Orange County, California, for a burglary conviction.

Ala Kazm Rasn, 47, was arrested in Detroit on Nov. 15 by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents (Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

Rasn's police record includes felony convictions for theft of property and burglary, the release said. Rasn also has convictions for possession of drug paraphernalia, trespassing, fraud, public drunkenness and being under the influence of a controlled substance, according to Border Patrol.

"These arrests are a testament to the dedication and professionalism that U.S. Border Patrol agents have in removing criminal aliens from the streets of the United States, making our communities safer," said Alan Booth, acting deputy chief patrol agent.

Both arrests are the result of U.S. Border Patrol investigations, the release said.

Jimenez-Padilla and Rasn have been turned over to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's for removal proceedings, the agency said.

