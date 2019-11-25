Detroit — The southbound lane of Southfield Freeway at Grand River closed Monday night while Michigan State Police investigated the death of man who died crossing the road.

At about 6:03 p.m., a man was struck by two vehicles traveling southbound on the Southfield freeway, said Michigan State Police Lt. Sarah Krebs. The man was running east to west and had crossed the northbound lane before being struck.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are not releasing the identity of the man until his next of kin is notified, Krebs said.

Both vehicles that struck the pedestrian stopped and allowed themselves to be identified by police, he said.

The northbound lane of Southfield Freeway at Grand River has reopened, Krebs said, while the southbound lane is expected to be closed "for some time" while the pedestrian death is investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the 24-hour State Police Metro Detroit dispatch center at (313) 237-2450.

