Waterford Township — A U.S. Customs Border Patrol agent was assaulted while trying to make an arrest in the township Friday morning, federal officials said.

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. when the agent was attempting to arrest an unknown undocumented immigrant. Authorities did not release the location of where the incident took place.

The detainee absconded from the agent during the altercation and fled the scene, officials said.

Border Patrol and township police responded to assist in the search for the detainee to no avail.

The search for the runaway was called off at 10 a.m.

CBP officials declined to release further information saying it's an ongoing investigation.

