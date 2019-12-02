Farmington Hills — North Farmington High School is on lockdown Monday morning after school officials said a threat to school safety was posted on social media.

Principal Joe Greene sent an email just before 10 a.m. Monday saying the high school would be on lockdown, which secures the building from outside access, and extra police would be present in the building during the day.

"We wanted to make you aware of a situation that unfolded this morning," Greene said. "A North parent and several North students brought to our attention, as well as to the attention of the police, that there was a social media posting making a threat to school safety for today."

Dan Rodriguez, assistant police chief at the Farmington Hills Police Department, said the department is working with the district to investigate the alleged threat.

"We will continue to be there at the school and give them extra support. We are trying track the source of the threat," Rodriguez said.

Greene said he knows these situations can be anxiety producing for students and parents.

"Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to best support our students, we have asked staff to be extra vigilant today, as well as to help reassure students, and identify any students that may need support," Greene said.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/02/farmington-high-school-lockdown-due-threat/2585955001/