South Lyon — A South Lyon East High School junior who played for the football team died the day after Thanksgiving from complications of surgery, according to a GoFundMe campaign.

Trevon Tyler wore 54 for South Lyon East High School's football team. (Photo: GoFundMe)

Trevon Tyler, who wore no. 54 on the team, "wasn't just a player respected by his coaches and teammates, he was a friend and student loved by so many here at South Lyon East High School...he was a son, a brother and loved family member. He will be missed by his family, teammates, coaches and everyone who was blessed to have known him," reads the GoFundMe page, which has raised almost $19,000 of the $30,000 it seeks.

Tyler was a defensive lineman on a team that went 3-6 last year. WXYZ-TV reports that Tyler suffered a torn meniscus in a game against Milford, a 35-14 win.

In addition to the fundraising push, the GoFundMe asks members of the South Lyon community tie white ribbons around their trees in a show of love.

A memorial honoring Trevon Tyler at South Lyon East High School. (Photo: GoFundMe)

District officials could not immediately be reached Monday.

Tyler's age was not immediately available.

