Pontiac — A double shooting early Tuesday morning in Pontiac wounded two 18-year-olds and landed a third in police custody, authorities said.

The shooting took place about 1:05 a.m. on the 800 block of Owego, which is north of M-59 and east of Telegraph.

By the time officers from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office arrived, both victims had been transported for medical care. Police arrived to find "numerous bullet holes and shell casings" and gunfire damage to a vehicle.

As police investigated, the woman who heard gunfire and made the 911 call then received a call of her own. It was her daughter, saying she'd been shot, and that her boyfriend was the alleged shooter.

The two victims had been taken to an urgent care facility at Pontiac General Hospital, which police say does not have an emergency room.

Deputies arrived at the urgent care as Star EMS technicians were transporting the victims to McLaren hospital. There they saw a second vehicle, which had been driven by the male victim, with bullet holes.

The female victim gave police a description of the suspect and his vehicle, which was found unoccupied on the 10 block of Summit.

Police tracked the Brandon Township man down and arrested him without incident. A search of his home "recovered several weapons."

The female victim was listed in stable condition. The male victim was rushed into surgery and has been unable to speak to police. He's listed in stable condition and is on a ventilator in the early hours after the shooting. Both victims are from Pontiac.

