Rochester Hills — A district judge formally dismissed sex assault charges Wednesday against a Florida police officer and his stepfather following an internal investigation of former state assistant attorney general Brian Kolodziej.

Sean MacMaster, a Jacksonville, Florida, police officer and his stepfather, Larry Orr, of Oxford, were both jailed for more than five months this year on allegations they both assaulted a 13-year-old relative. The offenses are felonies that can carry 25 years to life in prison.

“I’m thankful for my family, friends and co-workers who supported me through this,” MacMaster, 46, said outside 52-3 District Court. “Being a police officer, having been incarcerated for five-and-a-half months was very difficult for me, my wife and family.”

MacMaster also thanked State Attorney General Dana Nessel for conducting an investigation into the charges, leading to Wednesday’s dismissal.

Judge Nancy T. Carniak (Photo: Oakland County 52-3 District Court)

Orr, 71, declined comment. Both were accompanied to court by more than a dozen family and friends, many hugging them outside the courtroom.

Assistant attorney general Robyn Liddell, who appeared before Rochester Hills District Judge Nancy T. Carniak on Wednesday, declined comment after the brief hearing.

Nessel announced last month that an internal investigation found allegations regarding Kolodziej’s conduct in case against the two men was “tantamount to serious violations of our prosecutorial standards.”

Kolodziej resigned in September amid allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship while lead prosecutor with one of the victims in a criminal sexual conduct case in Isabella County.

Afterward, the Michigan State Police began investigating Kolodziej to determine potential charges of misconduct in office and criminal sexual conduct.

The Attorney General's Office filed the charges against Orr and MacMaster after the allegations were investigated by Oakland County authorities but could not be substantiated. The child's mother — who has been involved in a custody battle with the father — then sought to have outside police agencies investigate.

Nessel's decision shows she "is clearly upholding her duty under the law to seek justice," Shannon Smith, Orr's attorney, said last month.

"Like the rest of the public, we are anxious to see the investigative report once it is issued," Smith said. “Hopefully the actions of those that brought the charges will be investigated … (the child) was coached, pressured and encouraged (in making the false statements).”

