Lake Angelus — The mayor of a tiny, exclusive community in northern Oakland County confirmed Thursday that his top cop was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving last weekend.

mug shot of Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley. (Photo: Oakland County Sheriffs Office)

Lake Angelus Police Chief Michael Farley was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 30 by Keego Harbor police, according to police records. He spent the night in the Oakland County Jail and was released the following morning.

Keego Harbor Police Chief John Fitzgerald confirmed an OWI arrest occurred in his community Saturday but would provide no additional details, including identifying the suspect, who has not been formally charged.

Farley did not return a phone call for comment. Lake Angelus Mayor Dennis Mitchell would not discuss Farley’s status or what impact it might have on the small department. He said Farley was not on city business at the time, and that the incident did not involve any injuries or property damage.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mr. Farley,” Mitchell said. “We understand that this matter is being handled by the Keego Harbor Police Department.

"The city will cooperate with any investigation if needed as the independent criminal justice process takes its course,” the mayor said.

Farley was appointed chief in January 2018 after six years as an officer with the department. He also was employed at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and served 27 years on the Farmington Hills police department, where he was twice named Police Officer of the Year.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/05/lake-angelus-police-chief-arrested-suspicion-drunken-driving/2622862001/