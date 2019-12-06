Commerce Township — A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring an 18-year-old early Friday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies were called at about 12:20 a.m. to the 400 block of Woodvale near Welch and 14 Mile in Commerce Township for a report of a shooting, officials said.

A neighbor called to report the incident, they said. The caller met deputies when they arrived and pointed out to them where the alleged shooting happened. Deputies were told a small white vehicle was seen speeding from the area before they arrived.

They approached the home and saw a man with a pistol in his hand exiting the front door, according to authorities. Deputies ordered the man to drop his weapon and lie on the ground.

Authorities arrested the 42-year-old man without incident and secured the gun. He is being housed in the Oakland County Jail while he awaits charges.

A preliminary investigation revealed a man and his 40-year-old girlfriend, who both live at the home, had gotten into a fight, officials said. The man allegedly had been drinking all day and pushed the girlfriend during the argument.

The woman's 18-year-old son intervened in the fight and confronted her boyfriend, sparking an altercation inside the home, investigators said.

She and her son decided to leave, but police say the older man retrieved a gun from his bedroom, police said.

Fearing he would be shot, the woman's son attempted to disarm the man. During the struggle, both men ended up on the ground and the firearm discharged, striking the younger man in the groin area, according to officials.

The woman took her son to a hospital to be treated for his injury. Police said the shot entered the groin area and exited near his buttocks.

Deputies recovered a 9mm Ruger semi-automatic handgun from the home and found an empty shell casing in the driveway. The handgun is not registered, police said.

They continue to investigate.

Officials said deputies had not been called to the home previously for any incidents. However, they also said the suspect has a 2002 conviction for assault and battery in Farmington Hills and is wanted on a civil warrant from the Friend of the Court.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/06/commerce-twp-man-accused-shooting-girlfriends-son-18-fight/4353554002/