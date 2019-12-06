Pontiac — Eminem protege and Detroit rap artist Obie Trice is being held in the Oakland County Jail, according to the sheriff's office.

Trice was booked at about 5 a.m. Friday for aggressive felony assault against a family member, the office said.

Trice (Photo: Oakland County Sheriff's Office)

It also said he is being held on a $16,900 bond for a contempt of court charge issued by the Oakland County Circuit Court for violating a personal protection order, according to records.

Trice was shot Dec. 31, 2005, while driving on the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

