Royal Oak — Police said they have arrested an Eastpointe man for a carjacking Thursday and crashing the stolen vehicle into a house.

Royal Oak police say a 29-year-old Eastpointe man carjacked a woman and crashed the vehicle into a utility pole, a wooden fence and into a house. (Photo: Royal Oak Police Department)

Officers were called at about 9:20 p.m. Thursday for a report of a carjacking outside of a gas station on Woodward near 13 Mile.

The caller told police a man had taken a woman's red Honda CRV from the station and fled, officials said.

As they were en route to the scene, police received multiple 911 calls about a red Honda vehicle crashing into a house at Ferncliff and 13 Mile.

Officers found the stolen vehicle had struck a utility pole, a wooden fence and a house.

The home's owners were in the house at the time of the crash, but not injured, according to authorities.

Witnesses told police the man who was driving the vehicle fled on foot, heading south on Ferncliff. Officers set up a perimeter and used a canine unit.

As they searched, police received a call from a clerk at a gas station on 13 Mile, who reported a man had come into the store and claimed he had been assaulted.

An officer who responded to the call saw the man at the gas station matched the description of the carjacker. The 29-year-old man was arrested and taken to a hospital for injuries he suffered in the crash.

