Rochester Hills — A teen girl is in trouble for allegedly making a list of schoolmates she wanted to kill, officials said.

The girl was suspended from school and her parents agreed to petition a hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy who works in the Rochester Community Schools was contacted at about 9 a.m. Thursday by a staff member of West Middle School regarding a threat made by a student.

A teacher had been told by several students they witnessed the 14-year-old girl make a handwritten "Kill List for Future."

The teacher later saw the student add five names to the list while in class, police said. As a precaution, the teacher cleared the classroom and notified the school's administration.

A detective spoke with the girl's parents and interviewed her. She admitted to making the list and told the detective it was a way to vent her frustration and feelings. She also denied having the desire to follow through on the list and told the investigator she wanted mental health assistance, officials said.

Deputies continue to investigate and a juvenile petition will be submitted to the county prosecutor for review.

