Troy — Northbound Interstate 75 at 14 Mile has reopened after a crash, state officials said.

Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at about 12:30 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed due to the crash, but said at 12:45 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.

MDOt cameras show a backup at 12 Mile and I-75 on Monday, Dec. 9. (Photo: MDOT)

