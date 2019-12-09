NB I-75 at 14 Mile reopens after crash
Troy — Northbound Interstate 75 at 14 Mile has reopened after a crash, state officials said.
Michigan Department of Transportation officials said at about 12:30 p.m. all northbound lanes were closed due to the crash, but said at 12:45 p.m. that all lanes had reopened.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/09/northbound-i-75-closed-14-mile-crash/2631134001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments