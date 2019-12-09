Troy — What should have been a routine property walk-through for a man moving out of a rented home turned into anything but when the homeowner became irate, punching the tenant and biting his father, according to police.

The alleged incident took place at about 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home on the 2000 block of Pearl Drive, which is south of East Square Lake and east of Dequindre.

Police say during the final walk-through, one of the owners, a 73-year-old Clarkston woman, "began poking (the tenant) in the chest."

The man, 32, asked her to stop, at which point she allegedly "punched him in the face."

The victim's father, 58, tried to talk the issue out, but the woman allegedly pushed past her co-owner husband and bit the father on his right forearm, police said.

After the incident, both victims appeared at the Troy Police Department to report the alleged violence. Both hope to pursue assault and battery charges against the woman.

The next day, police say the landlord told police that the 32-year-old had used "vulgarities" and that his father "moved in front of her and pinned her against a car," and that she bit him on his forearm to free herself.

The incident remains under investigation.

