Pontiac — A 54-year-old man who authorities said put his head on a railroad track and was run over by a moving train has died, officials said Tuesday.

The man died last week Thursday, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. It also said the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled his death a suicide.

At about 8 a.m. Dec. 1, the man put his head on the tracks at a railroad crossing at South Boulevard and South Sanford Street in Pontiac, authorities said.

Deputies found the man with a significant head wound. He was breathing but not responsive, and he was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses told deputies a train was traveling through the crossing at South Boulevard near South Sanford with the gates down and red flashing lights activated when the Pontiac man stopped his vehicle at the crossing behind other vehicles.

He then exited his vehicle and walked to the tracks and put his head on the tracks under the moving train, police said. They also said the man had a long history of depression and previous suicide attempts.

