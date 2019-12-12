Pontiac — An Oakland county animal shelter worker was treated at a hospital Thursday after an attack by a pit bull under quarantine for biting family members, county officials said.

The employee of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center was being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries, Oakland County communications officer Bill Mullan said in a release.

The injuries occurred when the dog bit the employee in the quarantine area of the shelter. It was shot and killed after another animal control officer attempted to get the dog to release its grip, Mullan said.

The officer shot and killed the dog "in order to save the employee," Mullan said.

Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center (Photo: Oakland County Animal Control & Pet Adoption Center from Facebook)

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee who begins a long road to recovery,” Mullan said. “Shelter staff are working to determine what the circumstances were at the time of the attack.”

According to Mullan, the dog was being held because it had bitten several family members the week before. A court hearing had been scheduled for next week because the owner of the dog did not want to surrender ownership.

Authorities are conducting tests to see if the dog had rabies, the release said.

