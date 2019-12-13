Pontiac — A person walking across railroad tracks on Friday afternoon was struck by a freight train at a Pontiac crossing and died, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The 59-year-old Pontiac resident was crossing the tracks at Woodward and Wilson avenues about 4:12 p.m. and was hit by the southbound Canadian National train, according to a news release.

The sheriff's office said the railroad gates were down and operating properly at the time of the collision. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither of the two crew members aboard the train was injured.

