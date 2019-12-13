Royal Oak Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a fire Thursday at an abandoned church, officials said.

Troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the 20700 block of Garden Lane near Eight Mile and Wyoming Avenue for the fire, according to authorities,.

Michigan State Police seek tips about a fire at an vacant church near Eight Mile and Wyoming in Royal Oak Township. (Photo: Google Street Maps)

After Ferndale fire fighters extinguished the blaze, investigators deemed it suspicious.

Michigan State Police seek tips on the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the incident should call (246) 584-5740.

