State Police seek tips in fire at vacant Royal Oak Twp. church
Royal Oak Township — Michigan State Police are investigating a fire Thursday at an abandoned church, officials said.
Troopers were called at about 4:30 p.m. to the 20700 block of Garden Lane near Eight Mile and Wyoming Avenue for the fire, according to authorities,.
After Ferndale fire fighters extinguished the blaze, investigators deemed it suspicious.
Michigan State Police seek tips on the cause of the fire. Anyone with information about the incident should call (246) 584-5740.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/13/vacant-royal-oak-twp-church-fire/2636324001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments