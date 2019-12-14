Bloomfield Hills — Signs praising the president lined up on Woodward Avenue Saturday as supporters of Donald Trump rallied to "end the madness" of his impeachment inquiry.

Flags as big as 16-feet-long reading "Trump 2020" waved above more than 70 Oakland County residents who braved the cold to show their stance after the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment.

Marian Sheridan, co-founder of Michigan Trump Republicans, organized the rally because Michigan will be a key state in 2020 and voters "know when they are being scammed," she said.

"We feel like we're being ignored," she said. "(House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi promised bipartisanship and here we are with no government support. The swamp dwellers have crept to a new low with an impeachment process that could have been done to any sitting president. Obama could have been impeached on Benghazi or IRS targeting certain groups."

Sheridan said Republicans in their county don't believe the allegations against Trump.

"(Democrats) hope to win by smearing his name, (and) we felt now was the time to end the madness," Sheridan said. "This is just an abuse of power by Congress."

Christian Slater, a spokesman for the Michigan Democratic Party, said Saturday that "Michigan voters know the truth."

"Donald Trump abused the power of his office and put his political and personal interests ahead of our national security by pressuring a foreign power to interfere in our election," he said in an emailed statement. "Between his abuses of power on the international stage and his broken promises at home on health care, clean water, and the economy, Michigan's working families know they can't afford four more years of Donald Trump."

The anti-impeachment group lined up in front of the Oakland County Republican Party’s office Saturday with signs reading "Detention centers do not have firing squads," "Impeach Congress," and "UAW for Trump."

Many took pictures in their red hats and Christmas-themed outfits and on the Trump Unity Bridge, a 2004 Yukon XL with an attached motorcycle trailer towing “Trump” in large white letters.

Behind the wheel is Rob Cortis, a Livonia retiree who previously worked in catering before taking the bridge coast-to-coast since October 2016. The Unity Bridge is 50 feet long and more than 13 feet tall with white block letters and a human-sized Statue of Liberty tailgating the back.

"We've put 250,000 miles on that car and every time we break down, people come out to help me fix it and that's attributable to Trump's supporters," Cortis said. "I think the support is growing. We've seen a lot less verbal abuse. This past year is almost non-existent. People are feeling more empowered to wear their MAGA hats too."

Cortis said they are rallying for a wall "that must be built."

"If you don't want a wall, take the locks off your doors," he said. "We've had couples get married on the Unity Bridge saying, 'We're building a wall of love' in their vows. It's very positive thinking."

The rally also called for the removal of U.S. Reps. Haley Stevens, D-Rochester Hills, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Holly, on the fear they will support Trump's impeachment inquiry, Sheridan said. The two women flipped congressional seats last year in districts won by Trump.

"These are our districts and we want them to vote no on impeachment. To me, Democrats are concerned with the number of judicial appointments he's made and don't want him to have another Supreme Court pick," Sheridan said. "We have had the best economy in 35 years with the lowest employment rates and someone is finally addressing our trade issues with China. I look forward to another four years."

Another rally against impeachment and Slotkin is also scheduled for Monday during Slotkin's townhall at at Oakland University.

Slotkin addressed comments on Fox News saying her decision on impeachment will be "based on integrity" not her political party. Slotkin said she had to install a third phone line for Michigan voters who have been actively calling.

"As soon as I came out and supported an inquiry, there were people saying that's the end of your political career," she said. "I just have to say maybe it's because I'm a former CIA officer, I did three tours in Iraq, sometimes you have to make decisions that aren't based on a poll or on some political consultant. If this is the end of my political career, at least I'm doing what I think is right and basing my decision on integrity."

She said she's comparing what documents looked like for investigations into former presidents Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon.

"I come from a district that frankly, leans Republican and bipartisan is something I really believe in and especially as someone who served, you grow up not thinking in a partisan fashion and that's better," she said. "I can't make a decision based on a political side. I have to go with my gut."

A message to a Stevens spokesman wasn't immediately returned Saturday afternoon.

Donna Steward from White Lake said she wants to continue showing support for Trump and will not consider any other candidate for president.

"I think the country is doing much better and I'm tired of liberals attacking him and making a joke of him," said Steward, 61. "I think the impeachment inquiry is a joke and don't think anything actually happened. He's not guilty of anything."

Alice Semon, an air force veteran from Harper Woods, agreed saying, "he's trying to put American people first."

"He's an honest man that can't be bought, which has upset everyone," said Semon, 54.

