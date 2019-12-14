Royal Oak — A 50-year-old Warren man was killed Saturday morning when he was hit by a train in Royal Oak, police said.

At around 6:35 a.m., Royal Oak police were called to the Canadian National railroad crossing near the intersection of E. Harrison and S. Main Street after a report of someone being struck by the train.

The initial investigation found that the man walked onto the railroad tracks, outside of a designated pedestrian crossing, into the path of the oncoming freight train. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

His identity is being withheld until his family can be notified.

The incident remains under investigation and it is unknown if alcohol was a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royal Oak Police Department at (248) 246-3500, reference report No. 19-48176.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/14/warren-man-struck-train-killed-royal-oak/2653227001/