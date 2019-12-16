Pontiac — A 13-year-old is in stable condition after being shot in the neck Sunday night, officials said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 10:15 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 90 block of Cadillac near Baldwin and Cesar E Chavez avenues after a report of a shooting, according to authorities.

The caller said a 13-year-old male had been accidentally shot, police said. Deputies rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. He was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck and a spent round remains in the right side of his chest, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, witnesses told deputies the victim's cousin, a 20-year-old man, was playing with a handgun when it discharged. Officials found the weapon, a .380 caliber pistol, lying in the home's backyard.

Deputies took the cousin into custody and he is being housed at the Oakland County Jail to await charges.

