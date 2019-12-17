Royal Oak — Police are investigating the death of a woman who appears to have fallen from the top level of a parking garage, officials said.

Officers received a call at about 12:41 a.m. Tuesday about a person who fell off the top level of a parking deck, located at 300 North Main, according to authorities.

They arrived at the scene along with paramedics and found an unresponsive woman on the sidewalk in front of the building. Paramedics pronounced her dead. Police are not releasing her identity until her family has been notified.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman, 37, of Royal Oak parked her vehicle on the parking deck's top level and fell onto the sidewalk. Officials said there is no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information about the woman or her death should call the Royal Oak Police Department at (248) 246-3500.

