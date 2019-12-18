Farmington Hills — Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a friend and who is possibly suicidal, officials said.

Jesse Newton, 31, of Redford was taken into custody after being located in a neighboring community. He is currently being treated at an area hospital, police said.

Officers were called at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Middle Belt and 10 Mile for a report of a sexual assault and suicidal person.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man knocked on the front door of the victim's home and she answered. He entered and took a knife from the house.

The 28-year-old woman was assaulted and she told police the perpetrator was the male friend who became so upset after the attack that he began cutting himself with a knife before fleeing, officials said.

He allegedly punched the man who owns the home when the homeowner attempted to stop him from leaving.

Medics attended to the woman's wounds and took her to a hospital.

Newton fled into a wooded area near Canfield Avenue east of Middle Belt and between Nine and 10 Mile, according to authorities.

