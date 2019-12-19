A fire crew remained at the scene of vacant Northland mall into Thursday morning after smoke from the former Hudson's building was reported Wednesday.

Southfield Fire Department crews were at the site of the former shopping center at Eight Mile and the Lodge freeway for hours beginning about 8 p.m. Wednesday. At midnight, an acrid odor lingered near the complex.

Buy Photo

No flames were visible against the night sky Thursday morning. The former buildings that once made up the popular shopping venue closest to Northwestern Highway appeared intact.

The Southfield Fire Department said crews were at the scene but could not provide information about a fire.

The mall, officially known as Northland Shopping Center, closed in 2015. The city of Southfield bought the mall with plans to lure developers to remake the 125-acre site.

When Northland opened in 1954, it was the largest shopping mall in the world, spurring Southfield's residential and commercial development.

