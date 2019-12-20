Madison Heights — Michigan State Police have closed off the shoulder and right lane of eastbound Interstate 696 near Couzens just before rush hour Friday.

Police set up cones in the right lane while they investigate a contaminated liquid that is coming off of a slope, said Diane Cross, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Buy Photo A green liquid seeps out a wall along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-696 just west of Couzens in Madison Heights on Friday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Investigators with thMichigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the Madison Heights Fire Department tended to the scene.

A hazmat assessment determined the yellow-green liquid is groundwater mixed with hexavalent chromium, a chemical normally used in textile dyes, wood preservation and inks.

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health lists hexavalent chromium as harmful to the eyes, skin, and respiratory system, but EGLE officials said there was no imminent risk to the public.

The substance appeared to be seeping from the basement of Electro-Plating Services' building on the 950 block of East 10 Mile, above the highway. It was traveling through sewer systems and spilling out of a hole or crack of a retaining wall on eastbound I-696, EGLE officials said.

The owner of the business granted access to the building and clean-up contractors are removing the water from impacted sewers.

MDOT has closed the I-696 service drive in the area of 10 Mile and the Couzens on-ramp.

"The U.S. EPA is collecting samples tonight for expedited analysis and results are expected tomorrow," said Jill Greenberg, spokeswoman for EGLE. "There's no public danger."

