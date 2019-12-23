Northbound lanes of Interstate 75 between 13 Mile and Coolidge Highway in Oakland County will start shifting to new pavement on Friday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said Monday.

Originally, the traffic switch was to occur by Thanksgiving. Weather delays and additional work added to the original contract delayed the switch until this week, according to an MDOT press release.

Weather permitting, the new date for the shift is Friday, MDOT said. By Dec. 31, all northbound traffic is expected to be using three new lanes except for a 1-mile stretch. That 1-mile stretch is from Big Beaver to Wattles. That area will still have two lanes open through the winter months.

Southbound lanes will be reduced to one lane starting at 7 a.m. Friday. All southbound lanes and ramps are expected to open by the end of the calendar year, MDOT said. Crews need to remove about nine miles of temporary concrete barrier wall off the southbound lanes and restripe the freeway before fully opening travel lanes and ramps. To complete the work, southbound I-75 will have one lane open until 7 p.m. Dec. 31.

This $224 million project involves reconstructing more than eight miles of pavement in each direction, improving 18 structures, upgrading drainage, constructing community-developed aesthetics and federally approved noise walls, and continuing construction of an additional travel lane between Coolidge Highway and 13 Mile.

Currently, both directions of I-75 are sharing the southbound side of the freeway, separated by a temporary concrete barrier between 13 Mile and Coolidge Highway. Two lanes are open in each direction.

