Robber 1 (Photo: Detroit News)

Police are investigating a robbery reported on Christmas Eve at a Taco Bell in Milford.

A worker at the restaurant in the 500 block of General Motors Road called 911 at about 7:20 a.m. to report two men wearing ski masks and implying they had guns “came across the counter and demanded cash," investigators said in a statement.

The pair took $200 from the registers before fleeing on foot down the street and entering what a witness described as a dark, older model SUV with a loud exhaust that drove west, according to the release.

No customers were in the business at the time.

One person is described as a heavy-set man around 50 years old, wearing a light-blue hooded coat, light-colored pants and tennis shoes.

Robber 2 (Photo: Detroit News)

The other is described as in his early 20s, wearing a dark jacket, green hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a bright-blue backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milford Police Department at (248) 684-1815.

