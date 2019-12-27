Phone scammers are are targeting residents, threatening arrests for not showing up to jury duty, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said.

The calls are scammers claiming to be employees of the Sheriff's Office who allege that a warrant has been issued for the resident's arrest because they did not appear in court for jury duty, officials said.

The suspects have told the target to pay a fine to take care of the warrant. Some residents received calls from individuals claiming to be IRS agents, telling them to pay a fine or face being arrested.

"No law enforcement agency will make intimidating phone calls and demand money from citizens," said Sheriff Michael Bouchard. "We ask everyone to be vigilant and to trust your instincts if you receive these types of calls. These phone calls, unfortunately, target innocent individuals and these scam artists use legitimate names and agencies to try and cheat people out of money."

