Auburn Hills — State Rep. Rebekah Warren, D-Ann Arbor, was arrested Thursday night for suspected drunken driving after other motorists complained and a police officer watched her bounce off a guardrail.

Auburn Hills police would not release her name, but records at the Oakland County Jail indicate Warren was incarcerated there after an incident in Auburn Hills.

Rebekah Warren (Photo: Oakland County Jail)

Police records show a 48-year-old woman was stopped along Interstate 75 about 11:15 p.m., Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon said.

“We had received several calls about a motorist weaving in and out of lanes along 75 and one of our cars caught up with the suspect vehicle — a 2013 Jeep Cherokee — on northbound I-75 near Baldwin Road,” Gagnon said. “The officer saw the vehicle cross several lanes of traffic, nearly cutting off one motorist, and striking a guardrail and continuing north.”

The officer followed the Jeep for about three-quarters of a mile before she pulled over, Gagnon said. The motorist admitted she had been at an event in Detroit, had been drinking and was on her way home to Ann Arbor.

“She failed field sobriety tests and refused to take a PBT (preliminary breath test),” he said. “She was taken into custody and later also refused to have her blood drawn so a search warrant was obtained.”

Gagnon said the results must be processed by the Michigan State Police and then would be reviewed by the city prosecutor for charges, possibly drunken driving first offense, a misdemeanor. She would likely also be charged with refusing to provide a blood draw, a civil infraction that also carries automatic suspension of driving privileges, he said.

Warren was transferred to the Oakland County Jail and was expected to be released sometime Friday afternoon.

A voicemail message left at her Lansing office seeking comment was not immediately returned.

Warren was elected to her House seat last November after serving in the state Senate for eight years. Before that, she was a state House member from 2007-2010.

In a statement Friday, House Minority Leader Christine Greig addressed Warren's arrest on behalf of House Democrats.

“We are aware of the media reports regarding Representative Warren’s arrest on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated and have not spoken with her," Greig said. "We take any such allegations very seriously and are working to obtain additional information at this time.”

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2019/12/27/state-rep-rebekah-warren-arrested-suspected-drunken-driving/2756561001/