Oak Park Public Safety officers have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of his involvement in what police referred to as a "domestic" double shooting Friday that wounded a 55-year-old man and killed a 74-year-old woman.

Police were called Friday to the 21000 block of Westhampton to respond to a shooting. They arrived to find the female victim slain and the male victim "critically wounded." That's north of Eight Mile and west of Coolidge.

Soon after the shooting, Oak Park police got a call from their counterparts at the Allen Park Police Department in Wayne County, who notified them that a 911 caller reported having shot two people in Oak Park.

Allen Park police made the arrest and turned him over to Oak Park. Police also recovered a weapon.

The male victim was hospitalized at Providence Hospital in Southfield, and was listed in critical condition.

Police say the shooting was "domestic in nature," but did not elaborate on the relationship between the victims and the suspect. Police will present a warrant request to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office.

