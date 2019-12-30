Oak Park — A 22-year-old man on Friday killed his grandmother and injured his father during a double shooting, police said.

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles was arraigned Monday in the 45th District Court on one count of Murder, first degree, one count of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of felony firearm.

Robert Lashawn-Noah Boles (Photo: Oak Park Public Safety)

He is being held without bond.

Police learned of the shooting, on the 21000 block of Westhampton, when Robert Boles, the 55-year-old father of the suspect, made a quick 911 call.

"The conversation was limited," Lt. Troy Taylor of the Oak Park Public Safety Department said. Medics transported him to Providence Hospital in Southfield, where he remains in critical condition.

The home belonged to Mary Boles, 74, the suspect's grandmother. However, both victims and the suspect all lived there together, Taylor said.

Police say it's "really unclear what the motive was" or what circumstances preceded the shooting.

Allen Park police made the arrest and transferred him to the custody of Oak Park police. Authorities say a weapon was recovered.

