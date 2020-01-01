West Bloomfield Township — An armed man who had been holed-up for eight hours inside a hotel room following a reported domestic situation surrendered peacefully Wednesday morning, township police said.

The situation between a married Kentucky couple began around 2 a.m. when a caller told 911 dispatchers that a naked woman was screaming in a hallway at the Hampton Inn on Northwestern Highway in West Bloomfield Township, according to West Bloomfield Township Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson.

Buy Photo West Bloomfield Township Deputy Police Chief Curt Lawson discusses the barricaded situation at the Hampton Inn on Wednesday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Officers responded and tried to interview the suspect, a 37-year-old white male, allegedly responsible for the domestic violence, but he did not respond at the door.

Police negotiators were brought in and were in contact with the man until he came out of the hotel room around 10 a.m. No one was injured.

The couple was visiting to attend a holiday party and were staying the night at the hotel. Both were intoxicated, Lawson said.

The woman, 37, was taken to a local hospital, but Lawson was unsure of her status Wednesday morning.

Police and hotel management alerted patrons who were lodging on the second floor of the hotel, where the man had barricaded himself, and police escorted them to the hotel next door.

"One of the first things we looked at was the community safety," Lawson said. "We immediately removed people from the second floor, where he was held. We asked people on the first, third and fourth floors. We advised them of the situation, and it was up to them whether to evacuate to the neighboring hotel."

Buy Photo A caller told 911 dispatchers about 2 a.m. Wednesday that a naked woman was screaming in a hallway at the Hampton Inn in West Bloomfield Township. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Lawson said a handgun was discovered inside the room after the man surrendered. He could face domestic violence charges.

"It's an issue in every community," he said. "West Bloomfield is a middle-upper class community, but we still have domestic violence issues here. We work very closely with nonprofits like the Haven in Oakland County so we can help solve this issue that we do see on a daily basis."

