Southfield — A pedestrian died in Southfield early Thursday morning after being struck by a vehicle, police said.

The crash took place about 7 a.m. on Berg, north of 10 Mile, said Southfield Deputy Police Chief Nick Loussia. That's east of Telegraph.

The circumstances preceding the crash are still being investigated, and information was not immediately available on the victim or the driver.

The driver stayed at the scene after the crash, Loussia said.

Berg is closed in the area as police investigate.

