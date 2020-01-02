West Bloomfield — Rabies was confirmed in another skunk in Oakland County this week, according to health department officials.

The skunk was removed from the area north of West 14 Mile and West Maple between Orchard Lake and Middle Belt in West Bloomfield, the Oakland County Health Division said.

It's the second skunk with rabies removed from West Bloomfield. For 2019, the total number of animals found with rabies in Oakland County was 17 — one cat, four bats and 12 skunks.

"The best protection (against rabies) is to avoid contact with stray, wild, and dead animals," Russell Faust, Oakland County's medical director, said in a statement. "Rabies is a fatal disease for both humans and pets and there is no known cure. Help keep pets protected by getting them vaccinated and avoiding encounters with unfamiliar

animals.”

Anyone who is bitten by a wild or a strange animal should wash the affected area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical attention immediately.

To report an animal bite, call local police and notify the Oakland County Health Division at (248) 858-1286.

