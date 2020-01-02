Springfield Township — A 66-year-old Burton man has died from injuries he received in a Dec. 18 crash in Springfield Township, officials said.

Roger David Thomas died Sunday at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The crash happened at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 18 on Dixie Highway near East Holly, according to authorities.

Thomas was driving a 2014 gravel hauler heading south on Dixie Highway when a 2016 GMC Acadia pulled off a side street and cut in front of him. The hauler struck the Acadia and then overturned, officials said.

The semi-truck, which was pulling two trailers loaded with dirt, spilled its load onto the highway.

Firefighters transported Thomas to a hospital in Grand Blanc, which later transferred him to the UM Medical Center.

The driver of the Acadia, a 66-year-old Springfield Township man, was not injured. Deputies said he was wearing his seat belt and it does not appear neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor.

Officials said the investigation's findings will be submitted to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for its review.

