Orion Township — Police are seeking two men who robbed a gas station at gunpoint on New Year's Eve.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called to the BP in the 4900 block of South Baldwin Road at 1:28 a.m. Tuesday by a clerk who said two men had robbed her.

The clerk told deputies the men entered the store wearing hoodies and that one jumped over the counter and approached her, while the second suspect walked around the counter, pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the cash register.

The suspects fled with the phone and an unknown amount of cash.

A K-9 unit was dispatched to the scene, established a track on the suspects but lost the scent in the parking lot of a nearby bank, the sheriff's office said.

The suspects were described as a male wearing a blue hooded jacket, orange work gloves and a black mask over his face and a male wearing a black hooded jacket, blue work gloves and a black mask over his face.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/oakland-county/2020/01/02/two-sought-armed-robbery-orion-twp-gas-station/2801592001/