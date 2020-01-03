Waterford Township — Michigan State Police are asking the public for help with the investigation into the July 1969 murder of a hotel clerk.

Officials said Vincent Ellsworth Priest, 54, of Pontiac was shot and killed while sitting at the front desk of the Highlander Hotel on the corner of Dixie Highway and Telegraph.

Priest was the night desk clerk of the hotel, now known as the Waterford Motel.

Anyone with information about the unsolved case should call the state police's Metro North Post Detective Bureau at (248) 584-5740.

