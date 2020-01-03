Novi — Police are investigating the death of a toddler found Friday inside a Novi home where the child's mother was also severely injured.

About 5:32 p.m, a male called 911 saying he arrived home to Sevilla Circle and found his wife and toddler victims of violence.

The child and the mother had suffered severe physical trauma, according to emergency personnel from the Novi police and fire departments.

The toddler was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Novi Police have secured the scene in the Oakland County community. No further information was immediately available.

