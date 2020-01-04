CLOSE

Madison Heights — As the Environmental Protection Agency continues investigating a toxic leak from a shuttered chemical firm and the owner who caused it, officials say they cannot remediate the site until they knock down the building.

Workers have been focused on collecting samples and remediating the embankment on the shoulder of Interstate 696 near Couzens, where green ooze seeped out on the shoulder before rush hour on Dec. 20.

Nearly 11,000 gallons of contaminated water have been collected from the former Electro-Plating Services building at 945 E. 10 Mile, the state department said Friday. The chemical migrated out of the building’s basement, moved underground and entered a storm sewer on eastbound I-696.

“The owner of the building has dug a pit that was 10-by-10-feet and five-feet deep in the basement and he was just pouring his contaminants into this earth-in hole,” said Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy. “While it was flushed out over time, the contaminants still leached into the soil. There’s holes in the roof where water and snow got in, mixing in with the chemicals and found its way out.”

Buy Photo Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Public Information Officer Jill Greenberg updates the situation at a condemned building containing toxic materials on 10 Mile Road in Madison Heights on January 4. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

The liquid was identified by the EPA as groundwater contaminated with hexavalent chromium, a cancer-causing chemical used in textile dyes, wood preservation and ink.

The condemned building is being heavily guarded to prevent people entering, with few EPA investigators allowed in at a time because the chemical is suffocating, officials said.

“The structure is not safe. Inside, all the walls are covered with contaminants from the years that built up,” Greenberg said Saturday at the site. “Barrels were removed by the EPA in a time critical removal because of the imminent risk.

“To correct and remediate the site, the building needs to come down first.”

Two sump wells were installed to collect the contaminated water just before Christmas. Had the embankment sump not been installed, the hazardous liquid would have entered the storm sewer, which leads eventually to Lake St. Clair, Greenberg said.

“We know there’s contaminated water in the tank under the building to the highway because this is where the water migrated so, we’re still working on fixing that first,” she said. “They draw the water in, we pump it into a frac-tank (portable bulk liquid storage tank) nearby.”

Since the incident, EPA contractors have drilled into 25 wells near the site for testing, which state officials said will help analysts evaluate the contamination.

Buy Photo Crews work on pumping out foreign material into a Frac-Tank along east bound I-696 down the hill from a condemned building containing toxic material in Madison Heights. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Results are expected to be available in one or two weeks.

“We know the contaminant moved in a northeast pattern, and we want to establish a perimeter of where the groundwater is taking it, and that will help inform us where we go next for a long term remediation plan,” Greenberg said.

The company was issued a cease-and-desist order in December 2016 after inspectors discovered an estimated 5,000 corroded drums, vats and other containers of hazardous waste at the site, according to the EPA.

A $2 million cleanup began in June 2017. Crews removed chemicals from the property but did not clean up soil or groundwater contamination. Owner Gary Sayers, of Bloomfield Hills, is expected to begin serving a one-year federal prison sentence this month for illegally storing hazardous waste at the site.

The site wasn’t immediately remediated because it wasn’t listed as high-priority at the time and there was a lack of funds, Greenberg said.

“After the EPA turned the case over to EGLE, we graded it for the Superfund status, it fell short on the priority because there were no imminent risk with drinking water,” she said. “There’s over 8,000 sites on the list in the whole state and at the top of the list are the people whose lives are at imminent risk. Even right now at the site, there’s no imminent risk for drinking water.”

Drinking water in Madison Heights is considered safe by investigators since its from municipal sources, but to be cautious, they are testing with the city, she said.

Greenberg said the site has been visited by Rep. Andy Levin on Thursday and that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is concerned about getting a bipartisan effort on allocating funding.

