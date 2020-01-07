Novi — A 36-year-old Novi woman was denied bond on three felony charges related to the death of her 2-year-old son Friday night at the family's home.

Oakland County Prosecutor Jessica Cooper has charged Chunhui Shi with first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder and first-degree child abuse.

She was arraigned from a hospital bed before Magistrate Victor Zanolli of Novi's 52-1 District Court, and ordered to remain in police custody without bond. When she is medically cleared to leave the hospital, she will be transported to Oakland County Jail in Pontiac.

Novi police say that on Friday night, they received a 911 call from the victim's father and the suspect's husband. He arrived at the family home, on the 50000 block of Sevilla Circle — south of 12 Mile, east of Napier — to find his son, Mason, dead and his wife "the victims of violence," police said in a statement. Shi was transported to a hospital, while the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office took custody of Mason's body.

The next day, the medical examiner ruled Mason's death a homicide, caused by an incised wound on the neck.

Shi is due for a probable cause conference on Jan. 15 before 52-1 District Judge Travis Reeds.

