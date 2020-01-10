Auburn Hills — Two teens who turned Interstate 75 into a XXX-way in the fall are being punished.

An 18-year-old from Sterling Heights and a 16-year-old from South Lyon who hacked an electronic billboard to display a pornographic video in September were in court earlier this week, police said Friday.

The 18-year-old was charged and found guilty of trespassing, a misdemeanor, for his role in the incident, said Auburn Hills Police Lt. Ryan Gagnon.

A photo released by Auburn Hills Police Department shows two people entering a small building under the billboard that houses the computer that controls it. (Photo: Auburn Hills Police Department)

He also said the 16-year-old was put into a juvenile diversion program because he had no previous criminal record. If he successfully completes the program, his record will be wiped clean.

Police said on Sept. 28, the two broke into a small building that houses the computer that controls the billboard and played porn on it for about 20 minutes.

The billboard, on the east side of I-75 south of M-59, is owned by Triple Communications, a subsidiary of Triple Investment Group. The group owns the Pontiac Silverdome property, police said, and the company was cooperative in the investigation.

After receiving numerous calls about the video, officers at the location saw the footage, officials said.

Police contacted the company that operates the electronic billboard and its workers were able to turn off the video.

The break-in was captured on security surveillance video that investigators obtained.

