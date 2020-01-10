Madison Heights — The lane of eastbound Interstate 696 that was closed last month because of a yellow-green chemical that oozed from a shuttered industrial site may reopen next week, officials said.

A green liquid seeps out of wall along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes of I-696 just west of Couzens Ave. in Madison Heights on Dec. 20, 2019.

"The lane of I-696 closed for work on the contamination will reopen early next week as officials start an innovative workaround to keep the chemicals out of the sewer and begin scrutinizing newly available soil and groundwater tests from around the facility," Jill Greenberg, a spokeswoman for the state's Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, said in a statement.

The freeway's lane could open at the Couzens exit as soon as Monday, weather permitting. However, the ramp at Couzens and the service drive will remain closed indefinitely.

She also said state regulators are launching a new, formal preliminary assessment of the Electro-Plating Services site for possible inclusion in the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund program. The federal program is responsible for cleaning up contaminated land and responding to environmental emergencies, oil spills and natural disasters.

Officials said Friday they intend to have a new site assessment completed this spring, using data from dozens of soil and water test samples currently being collected and analyzed by EPA and EGLE, according to Greenberg.

A 2019 assessment concluded there was a low risk for the site’s contaminated soil and water to move offsite.

On Dec. 20, motorists spotted the ooze seeping from a wall on eastbound I-696; the Electro-Plating Services, shuttered by the state in December 2016, is right above the site of the ooze.

Crews began cleaning up the liquid and it sparked a probe by state officials.

Earlier this week, Electro-Plating Service's owner, Gary Sayers, 70, reported to federal prison in West Virginia to serve a 2016 sentence for illegal handling of hazardous waste. He also has been ordered to repay the federal government $1.5 million for the Environmental Protection Agency's initial 2017 cleanup of the site.

