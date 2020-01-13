A Birmingham therapist has been sentenced in the theft of more than $1 million from her patients through a long-running investment scheme, the Michigan Attorney General's Office announced Monday.

Beth Lisa Jaslove has pleaded guilty to one count of larceny by false pretenses of more than $100,000. She appeared Thursday before Judge Phyllis McMillan in Oakland Circuit Court and was sentenced to five years supervised probation as well as ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution, state officials said in a statement.

Jaslove was accused of taking money from patients under the guise of using the funds to help others.

As part of her sentencing, she cannot work as a therapist, counselor or spiritual guide during probation, according to the release.

“Ms. Jaslove took advantage of her clients for far too long and preyed on vulnerable Michiganders simply striving to improve their well-being,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office will continue to hold those who steal from others accountable for their actions.”

Beth Lisa Jaslove (Photo: Ferguson, Bryan (AG))

Jaslove, who ran the Center for Growth and Enlightenment, allegedly targeted her therapy patients through a criminal operation known as the "Community Money Program," between 1991 and 2017, prosecutors said.

More than a dozen people lost nearly their total investment, while Jaslove gained more than $1 million from 2008-16, investigators reported.

"Through the program and her business ... Jaslove took money from her patients under the false pretense that it would be used to help others in need," Nessel's office said Monday. "She also promoted the scheme by telling her patients and clients that investing in the program would help their personal growth and enlightenment."

