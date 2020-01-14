Troy — A multi-vehicle crash is likely to cause delays for rush hour Tuesday near Interstate 75 and Big Beaver, authorities say.

Traffic heading towards Rochester Road. (Photo: MDOT Camera)

The crash occurred on John R Road, just north of East Big Beaver, at 4:30 p.m., Troy police said. John R north of Big Beaver has been closed.

Troy police are on the scene and requested the extrication of one person from a vehicle.

No further information on the crash or injuries was immediately released.

