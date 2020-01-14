Multi-vehicle crash closes John R north of Big Beaver
Troy — A multi-vehicle crash is likely to cause delays for rush hour Tuesday near Interstate 75 and Big Beaver, authorities say.
The crash occurred on John R Road, just north of East Big Beaver, at 4:30 p.m., Troy police said. John R north of Big Beaver has been closed.
Troy police are on the scene and requested the extrication of one person from a vehicle.
No further information on the crash or injuries was immediately released.
